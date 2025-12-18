Christmas brings the season of love, second chances, and heartfelt moments to life. There is no other genre that captures the emotion better than romance movies. Set against festive backdrops and wrapped in emotional storytelling, these movies are perfect for festive binge-watching. From timeless favorites to newer feel-good releases, here are five must-watch Christmas romances that promise emotion, comfort, and holiday joy.

1. The Holiday (2006)

RT Score : 51%

: 51% Director: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Streaming On: Apple TV (US), Netflix & Prime Video (India)

Plot: The movie tells the story of two heartbroken women who swap their homes during Christmas, and unexpectedly, they find love. It features Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black in lead roles. The story is set against the snowy backdrop of England and the sunny days of Los Angeles. The movie beautifully balances romance, self-discovery, and festive warmth. Nancy Meyers’ signature cozy aesthetic makes it a top-ranking Christmas comfort classic.

2. The Princess Switch (2018)

RT Score : 63%

: 63% Director: Michael Rohl

Michael Rohl Streaming On: Netflix (US & India)

Plot: The movie features Hollywood diva Vanessa Hudgens in a delightful dual role. It is a fairytale Christmas romance filled with royal charm. The story follows the lives of two identical girls, a baker and a duchess, who swap their lives before Christmas, which leads to romance and chaos. It is a light, festive, and perfect film for casual holiday viewing.

3. Falling for Christmas (2022)

RT Score : 51%

: 51% Director: Janeen Damian

Janeen Damian Streaming in the USA: Netflix

Plot: The film marked the grand comeback of gorgeous star Lindsay Lohan. The plot follows the journey of a wealthy heiress who loses her memory after a ski accident and unexpectedly finds love in a small town. The film is sweet, predictable in the best way, and filled with winter charm. It embraces classic holiday rom-com tropes and focuses on kindness, rediscovery, and holiday romance.

4. Last Christmas (2019)

RT Score: 46%

46% Director: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Streaming On: Netflix (US & India)

Plot: The movie is set in London and follows the life of a young girl as she navigates love, self-acceptance, and life’s challenges while working in a Christmas shop. George Michael’s music inspires it, and it effortlessly blends romance with emotional depth. Emilia Clarke’s warmth and Henry Golding’s charm make it a heartfelt holiday watch with a lasting impact.

5. Love Actually (2003)

RT Score : 65%

: 65% Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Streaming On: Prime Video (US)

Plot: This is an iconic holiday film that fans like to watch every year. It features Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, and Keira Knightley in lead roles. The movie weaves together multiple love stories, offering a mix of romance, family bonds, and bittersweet emotions, all set in London during the Christmas season. Its emotional honesty and memorable moments have made it a timeless Christmas favorite.

The Christmas romance movies are perfect for a cozy holiday binge-watch, offering warmth, love, and festive cheer. From timeless classics to feel-good stories, each of these movies captures the magic of Christmas and the joy of finding love when you least expect it.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 New Feel-Good Movies On Netflix We Can’t Wait To Watch This Holiday Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News