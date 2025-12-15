2025 has been a standout year for horror fans, delivering a diverse slate of films that performed strongly both critically and commercially. The year began with Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed period horror Sinners, followed by Bring Her Back, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later. As the year progressed, Zach Cregger’s Weapons and The Conjuring: Last Rites emerged as major box office successes, with the latter securing its place as 2025’s highest-grossing horror release. Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing horror movies of 2025 according to Box Office Mojo data, and where you can watch them.

1. The Conjuring: Last Rites

Director: Michael Chaves

Michael Chaves IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $494.6 million

$494.6 million Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The supernatural horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits.

2. Sinners

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: $368 million

$368 million Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The period supernatural horror movie Sinners revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

3. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directors: Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Worldwide Earnings: $315.8 million

$315.8 million Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows a college student, Stefani, who is haunted by nightmares about a tower that collapsed many years ago in the 1960s. After learning about the reason for these nightmares, Stefani must go back to her home to find the person who can break the vicious cycle so that she can save her family from violent deaths that are about to happen to them.

4. Weapons

Director: Zach Cregger

Zach Cregger IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Worldwide Earnings: $269 million

$269 million Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The mystery horror film Weapons is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance.

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Director: Emma Tammi

Emma Tammi IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: $173.8 million*

$173.8 million* Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

