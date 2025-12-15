Wicked: For Good has crossed the $450 million mark worldwide and emerged as one of the top-grossing musical adaptations worldwide in its 4th weekend. The film has surpassed Anne Hathaway’s Oscar-winning film Les Misérables worldwide to achieve this fantastic feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel, as expected, occupied the third rank in the domestic rankings. It stayed below the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Zootopia 2. The film will likely not surpass the global haul of Wicked, as it has not yet been released in Japan and China. The musical fantasy crossed the $150 million milestone at the overseas box office.

Wicked: For Good crossed $450 million mark at the worldwide box office

Wicked: For Good collected a strong $2.6 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The film declined by 50.7% from last weekend, and it lost 505 theaters in North America. The movie collected $312.1 million at the domestic box office by the 4th weekend.

Internationally, the Wicked sequel collected $7.7 million at the overseas box office on its fourth weekend. It reached $155.8 million overseas cume over 78 international markets. The film is yet to be released in China and Japan. After four weekends, the film’s global total has hit $467.9 million.

Surpasses Les Misérables as the 3rd highest-grossing musical adaptation ever worldwide!

Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway starrer Les Misérables was the third highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time at the worldwide box office. For the record, Les Misérables collected $442.8 million worldwide, and Wicked: For Good has surpassed the Anne Hathaway starrer to achieve this honorable rank.

Wicked: For Good, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, released on November 21, is tracking to earn between $540 million and $590 million in its global run.

Box office summary

North America – $312.1 million

International – $155.8 million

Worldwide – $467.9 million

