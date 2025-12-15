Zootopia 2 remains strong at the domestic box office, surpassing a significant milestone during this three-day weekend. The animated sequel missed the domestic haul of How To Train Your Dragon by a narrow margin this weekend. It is edging closer to becoming one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has also surpassed the domestic haul of Mufasa: The Lion King this weekend. It has achieved a rank in the all-time top 160 highest-grossing films list in North America. The Zootopia sequel has crossed the domestic hauls of Star Trek and Despicable Me as well.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on its 3rd weekend in North America

According to the latest report on Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected $26.3 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. It has recorded the 2nd biggest post-Thanksgiving second weekend ever in North America, declining by 38.5% only from last weekend. It has earned lower than Zootopia’s $37.2 million third weekend haul. With that, the film crossed $250 million, and its domestic total stands at $258.9 million cume.

3rd three-day weekend breakdown of the film

Friday – $6.2 million

Saturday – $11.7 million

Sunday – $8.4 million

Total – $26.3 million

Surpasses the domestic haul of Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King was released around Christmas last year, and despite a slow start, it became one of the top grossers. Domestically, Mufasa: The Lion King collected $254.5 million, and it was the #157 highest-grossing film ever in North America. Besides Mufasa, the Zootopia sequel has also surpassed The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and a few more to become the #151 highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. It will soon surpass Captain America: The Winter Soldier and break into the all-time top 150.

Zootopia 2 is also set to surpass the $262.9 million domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon, becoming the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025. It is currently the 9th highest-grossing film of the year. The animated sequel is tracking to earn between $370 million and $400 million in its theatrical run in North America.

