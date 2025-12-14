Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is racing towards the next big milestone at the worldwide box office. It will surpass several acclaimed and popular movies on its way. It is now aiming for the global haul of a Morgan Freeman-starrer sports drama. Freeman is also a crucial character in the Now You See Me film franchise. Hence, scroll below to find out which Morgan Freeman film is being axed by Now You See Me 3.

Freeman is a celebrated actor with a career spanning six decades, having appeared in numerous films. Freeman is known for his demanding screen presence and iconic voice. Some of his most notable movies include The Shawshank Redemption and Se7en, among several others. Morgan plays Thaddeus Bradley, a grandmaster of the Eye, in Now You See Me 3.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t at the worldwide box office

Morgan Freeman and Jesse Eisenberg starrer Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $725k on Friday, day 29. It declined by 30.1% from last Friday, and after twenty-nine days, the domestic total of Now You See Me 3 collected $57.68 million [via Box Office Mojo]. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $154 million, and combined with its domestic cume, the worldwide total reaches $211.68 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $57.7 million

International – $154.0 million

Worldwide – $211.7 million

On track to beat Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby, directed by Clint Eastwood, is a 2004 sports drama that won four Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman. It was a critical and commercial success, grossing $216.7 million worldwide at the box office. According to The Numbers, it is the 15th-highest-grossing film of All Time worldwide.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is less than $5 million away from surpassing the global haul of Million Dollar Baby. It is on track to surpass the worldwide haul of the 2003 acclaimed film and become Freeman‘s 15th highest-grossing film. Now You See Me 3 was released in the theaters on November 14.

