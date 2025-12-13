Now You See Me: Now You Don’t crossed a major milestone worldwide a few days ago. It is still far behind the worldwide hauls of its predecessors. It is edging closer to beating one of Jesse Eisenberg’s critically acclaimed films, which won three Oscars and is also considered one of the best movies of the 2010s and 21st century. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The heist thriller is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of the year. It is very close to achieving the break-even target. Jesse is popular for playing sharp, intellectually intense characters. He is also an acclaimed playwright and author, with works staged off-Broadway, and has directed films such as When You Finish Saving the World.

How much has Now You See Me 3 collected worldwide?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $328k at the domestic box office on Thursday, day 28. It has declined by 27.1% from last Thursday. The domestic total of the film has therefore reached $56.9 million after over a month. Internationally, the heist thriller’s collection stands at $154 million, and with that, the worldwide total has reached $210.9 million. It is also the 20th highest-grossing film of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $56.9 million

International – $154.0 million

Worldwide – $210.9 million

On track to beat The Social Network

The Social Network, starring Jesse Eisenberg, is a biographical drama directed by David Fincher, based on the 2009 book “The Accidental Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich. It features Jesse as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and Max Minghella as Divya Narendra. It is hailed as one of the best films of the 2010s and the 21st century, which also won three Oscars.

The 2010 drama collected $224.9 million at the worldwide box office. Now You See Me 3 is less than $20 million away from surpassing the global haul of Jesse Eisenberg’s biographical drama. The Social Network is reportedly the eighth highest-grossing film of Jesse Eisenberg. Now You See Me 3 will move closer to the actor’s top 5 grossers list after surpassing The Social Network. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash China Box Office Projection: To Earn Over 30% Of The Way Of Water’s Lifetime In Its Opening Weekend Alone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News