Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is all set to be released this upcoming Friday. The sci-fi epic is expected to open with strong collections at the domestic box office. In China, too, the film is aiming to earn a substantial collection in its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The film reportedly has a massive budget, and the future of the franchise depends on Avatar 3’s success. It is the talk of the town for obvious reasons. The previous films have collected record numbers at the box office and are examples of technological marvels; therefore, fans eagerly await James Cameron‘s films, not just the Avatar franchise flicks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s expected box office collection on its opening weekend in China

According to trade insights’ report, Avatar: Fire and Ash is projected to open with solid numbers at the box office in China. For the record, China is one of the biggest box office markets, and Avatar installments perform well in the region. The movie is reportedly tracking to earn between $85 million and $100 million at the box office in China on its opening weekend.

Projected to earn over 30% of Avatar 2’s lifetime in China in its opening weekend

According to trade analysts’ reports, Avatar: The Way of Water has collected $246 million at the box office in China during its lifetime. The upcoming installment is projected to earn more than 30% of Avatar 2’s $246 million lifetime collection on its opening weekend alone at the Chinese box office.

More about Avatar 3

At the North American box office, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to earn between $110 million and $130 million on its opening weekend. The story follows Jake and Neytiri’s family as they mourn Neteyam’s death and face a new threat in the hostile Mangkwan (Ash People) clan, led by Varang, whose alliance with Quaritch escalates the war on Pandora. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 25: Just 12% Away From Beating Jurassic World: Rebirth & Cracking 2025’s Top 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News