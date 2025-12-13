Wicked: For Good has remained consistent at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. The film entered the domestic top 5 in 2025 and is now aiming for the top 3 highest-grossing films list. To achieve that, the film must beat Jurassic World: Rebirth at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The musical fantasy has also crossed the $450 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is expected to cross the $500 million milestone during this weekend. The film has also surpassed its break-even target and is now generating profits. The Wicked sequel is also on track to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 list worldwide; to achieve that, it will have to cross Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $598.7 million cume.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection after 25 days in North America

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Wicked: For Good collected $1.3 million on day 25 at the North American box office—the film declined by 38.4% from last Thursday when it collected $2.1 million. After 25 days, the Wicked sequel’s domestic box office collection has reached $303.59 million. It is the 5th film of the year to cross the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office.

On track to beat Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth is the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year, having collected $339.6 million in its domestic run. The Wicked sequel is around $36 million away from matching the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Rebirth. Ariana Grande‘s film is expected to beat Rebirth’s collection in the upcoming week.

The Wicked sequel is the 5th highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office. It will move one step closer to the domestic top 3 if Wicked: For Good surpasses Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film must surpass Superman‘s $354.18 million domestic box office total to break into the top 3 highest-grossing films of 2025 list.

More about Wicked: For Good’s box office collection

Wicked: For Good is also crossing the $150 million milestone at the overseas box office. The musical fantasy has crossed the $450 million mark at the worldwide box office. Adding the domestic and the international collections, the worldwide collection of the musical fantasy is $451.8 million. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $303.6 million

International – $148.2 million

Worldwide – $451.8 million

