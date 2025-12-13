Zootopia 2 is a Disney film and the sequel to 2016’s Zootopia, which has already grossed more than $900 million worldwide. Domestically, the animated sequel is on track to surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and achieve a significant milestone among PG-rated films. Keep scrolling for more.

The Zootopia sequel is currently the highest-grossing Hollywood animation of the year. It will soon beat Disney’s highest-grossing film of 2025, Lilo & Stitch, at the worldwide box office. Avatar 3 is set to be released next Friday. Therefore, it will face steep competition, but word of mouth will also play a significant role. However, the Zootopia sequel and Avatar: Fire and Ash are both family films, but the former one has an upper hand being an animation.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America after 16 days

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $2.5 million in North America on its third Thursday. It declined by 30.7% from last Thursday, when it collected $3.6 million. It has been staying at the top spot for the past few days, beating Five Nights at Freddy’s in the domestic rankings. After 16 days, the domestic total of the Zootopia sequel is $232.6 million.

Set to beat Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & enter the all-time top 60 highest-grossing PG films list in North America

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is one of the most popular video game movies of all time. It is one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected $236.1 million in its domestic haul in 98 days, while Zootopia 2 will achieve this mark in less than 20 days.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also the 60th highest-grossing PG-rated film of all time at the domestic box office. Zootopia’s sequel is less than $4 million away from surpassing the video game adaptation and entering the all-time top 60 highest-grossing PG-rated films list at the domestic box office. Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing PG-rated film ever domestically, and it collected $652.9 million in its theatrical run.

More about Zootopia 2’s box office collection

The Zootopia sequel has earned over $753.4 million at the overseas box office, bringing its worldwide total to $986.07 million. It is already the third-highest-grossing film of the year. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $232.6 million

International – $753.4 million

Worldwide – $986.0 million

