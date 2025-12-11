Zootopia 2 is turning into the surprise money machine of the year, and the mood around Walt Disney Studios feels almost electric as the numbers keep climbing. The animated sequel is inching toward a billion-dollar finish with a global total of $954.9 million against a $150 million budget. The profit is already massive, and the studio is enjoying every bit of the momentum. The domestic run alone has generated $227.5 million in the US, and it continues to add to that figure day after day.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance: A Massive Thanksgiving Weekend Sets The Tone

The movie came storming into theatres with a huge $158 million Thanksgiving 5-day weekend across 4,000 theatres. After that burst of energy, it pulled in $43.4 million in its second domestic weekend at a drop of 56.7% after Thanksgiving.

Even with the drop, it managed to hold on to the number 2 spot in the US daily charts, only slightly behind the newly released horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Then Tuesday arrived with its familiar box office discount charm, and Zootopia 2 suddenly picked up a 64.7% boost. The bump pushed it right back to number 1 as it earned $4.1 million that day, edging past Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which collected $4 million.

A Crowded Market Gears Up For The Holiday Rush

The race between Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has become a regular topic of discussion among box office watchers. Both titles are sharing the spotlight with Wicked: For Good, as all three keep the market tight and crowded near the end of the year. The tension is set to rise again with Avatar: Fire and Ash stepping into theatres in a few days. The holiday rush of Christmas and New Year is about to turn the box office into a heated stage, and every studio seems ready to push for the top.

Zootopia 2 Joins The 2025 Domestic Top Ten Chart

Zootopia 2 has already slipped into the list of the top 10 highest earners of 2025 in the US (per Box Office Mojo). It is currently ranked number 9, just behind How to Train Your Dragon, which has grossed $262.9 million domestically. The sequel appears steady and confident as it moves toward the billion-dollar mark, and the industry keeps a close eye on every step it takes.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $227.5 million

International – $727.4 million

Worldwide – $954.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office – Outgrosses M3GAN, Now Closing In On A Highly Rated Robert De Niro’s 1990s Psychological Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News