Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues to gain momentum at the box office, surprising anyone who expected it to slow down. The critics may bark all day, but the crowds continued to fill the seats.

The numbers speak with a steady rhythm as the year closes and the horror genre rules the market once again. Originals like Sinners and Weapons already drew strong attention, and sequels like The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Black Phone 2 kept the momentum alive. Still, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 arrives with its own energy, building speed in only 5 days and pushing itself into the list of the highest-earning horror titles of 2025.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Performance: Strong Worldwide & Domestic Box Office Totals

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 stands at $117.5 million worldwide and $71 million in the domestic market, and that alone places it as the 6th highest-grossing horror movie in the US. It sits right behind The Black Phone 2 and stays ahead of Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.

The horror sequel’s opening weekend told everyone what would follow. A massive $64 million came in during the first 3 days from 3,412 theatres. The per-theatre average of $18,759 pushed it to the top of the US daily charts and kept it above titles such as Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good, showing that the run so far feels like a victory lap for a sequel that many expected to stumble.

Impressive Weekday Growth At Theatres

The weekdays continued the story as well. On Monday, it pulled $3 million, and on Tuesday it jumped by 32.4%, collecting $4 million at an average of $1,175 per theatre.

When compared to the first Five Nights at Freddy’s, the difference becomes interesting. The first movie, which reached $291.4 million in its full box office run, earned $5.2 million on its first Tuesday. It had Halloween’s Day helping it, and the holiday always brings a surge that any horror title would welcome. Even with that advantage, the sequel holds its own and keeps growing.

Outgrosses A Major Release

The movie has also crossed a mark that brings even more attention. It outgrossed the domestic total of one of the big Hollywood releases of the year, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. That movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, became the highest-grossing film in Anderson’s career, earning above $200 million in total with $70.6 million from the domestic side. Still, it ended up labelled as a disappointment of the year along with Tron: Ares and The Smashing Machine. However, awards chatter surrounds it, and yet the box office did not match the buzz.

The two movies now stand as examples of how unpredictable the market has become. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 pushes forward even after harsh criticism, while One Battle After Another received praise from critics yet failed to command the masses.

The shift in audience taste grows sharper each year, where viewers decide what rises and what fades. The landscape keeps changing, and this time, the animatronics walk away with the win. Here’s a look at Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 box office numbers based on the data from Box Office Mojo.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $71 million

International – $46.5 m i llion

m llion Worldwide – $117.5 million

