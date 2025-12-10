Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is the latest installment in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, released in North America and worldwide. The film remains at #1, beating Zootopia 2, and in four days, the film has edged closer to the domestic haul of Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another. This political thriller is one of the most highly rated films of the year. Now, Josh Hutcherson’s film is inches away from beating Leo’s film at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The supernatural horror film is already a winner at the box office, as it has not only earned its break-even target but significantly more than that in its opening weekend alone. This will secure the film’s future, and the makers may produce more sequels after this. The film reportedly had a production cost of $36 million and has collected three times that amount.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s collection at the domestic box office after 4 days!

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $3.0 million on its first Monday in North America. It dropped by 77.1% from Sunday to Monday. The horror sequel is dominating the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. After four days, the box office total of the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is $67.03 million. It is expected to gross $100 million during its domestic theatrical run.

Set to beat Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another at the domestic box office

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year. Its hefty budget became a hindrance to its financial success. Due to its underwhelming performance, the political thriller grossed $70.6 million at the domestic box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is less than $4 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of One Battle After Another. Beating one battle after another is significant for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 because it captures how unusually resilient and front-loaded the film’s success has been across multiple key box-office hurdles. This also proves to have real staying power, consistently outperforming expectations instead of fading like most horror sequels.

Josh Hutcherson‘s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $113.58 million at the worldwide box office after four days of release, on December 5.

Box office summary

North America – $67.0 million

International – $46.5 million

Worldwide – $113.5 million

