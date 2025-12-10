Wicked: For Good, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is on track to hit its next significant mark at the worldwide box office. The musical fantasy is also on track to beat the global haul of this horror blockbuster in 2025. It is edging closer to the top ten highest-grossing films of 2025 list worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The Wicked sequel is heading towards the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. It is facing some friendly competition from the other releases in its home region. It is directed by Jon M. Chu, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and its 1939 film adaptation. It is performing well at the cinemas; however, it might not surpass the first film’s global box office haul.

Wicked: For Good at the worldwide box office

Based on the data by Box Office Mojo, Wicked: For Good collected $1.3 million on its third Monday at the domestic box office. It dropped by 51.7% from last week. After twenty-two days, the musical fantasy has hit the $298.8 million cume at the North American box office. The overseas collection of the film has reached $143.3 million, and with that, the worldwide collection stands at $442.2 million. It is crossing $300 million milestone before entering this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $298.8 million

International – $143.3 million

Worldwide – $442.2 million

Set to beat The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites, released in September this year, emerged as the biggest horror blockbuster of 2025. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s film collected $494.2 million at the worldwide box office. Wicked: For Good is around $52 million away from beating the global haul of The Conjuring: Last Rites.

For the record, The Conjuring: Last Rites is the 12th-highest-grossing film of 2025, and the Wicked sequel is at #13. After beating The Conjuring 4, Ariana Grande’s film will move one step closer to entering the global top 10 of 2025. To break into 2025’s top 10, it must beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $598.7 million global haul. Wicked: For Good might just beat that collection and enter the 2025 global top 10.

