Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 opened with strong numbers this weekend at the box office. However, it was not as big as the previous film’s opening weekend collection. Its budget is almost double that of the previous film. The sequel has already reached its break-even target at the box office, and more than that, it is likely to become a sure-shot box office success eventually. Scroll below for the numbers.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the worldwide box office

The video game adaptation released on Friday exceeded the industry’s expectations and collected a solid $64.0 million on its opening weekend. It landed at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, dethroning Zootopia 2 from the top spot. For the record, Zootopia 2 was in its second weekend. The horror flick has been released in 3,412 theaters in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected solid $46.5 million at the international box office. The overseas collection contributed 42.1% of the worldwide total. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the global debut of the horror sequel is $110.5 million. It is already among the top 40 highest-grossing films of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $64.0 million

International – $46.5 million

Worldwide – $110.5 million

Raked in 23% more than its break-even target in its opening weekend alone

According to several media reports, including Variety, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was made on a budget of $36 million, which places it in the moderately budgeted group. According to industry standards, the film needed $90 million to break even at the box office, whereas it raked in $110.5 million in its opening weekend alone. Thus, the sequel has collected 23% more than its estimated break-even target.

For the unversed, the first film was reportedly made on a budget of $20 million and collected $80 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office alone. The 2023 horror film was a blockbuster, grossing over $291.6 million during its global run. The first film earned almost 15 times more than its modest budget. Although the sequel will likely be a box office success, whether it can surpass the 2023 blockbuster is the real question. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

