Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc by MAPPA is in the final leg of its theatrical run, yet it manages to surpass popular movies at the Japanese box office. This weekend, it has surpassed a Ghibli Studios film and a Harry Potter flick to enter the all-time top 60 grossers in Japan. Globally as well, it is on track to beat Stand By Me Doraemon and move closer to the top 10 highest-grossing anime movies of all time worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie, produced by MAPPA, dominated several markets outside of Japan upon its release, including Korea and North America. It might have been for some time, but it was a trending anime movie worldwide for a brief period.

How much has the film collected at the Japanese box office in its 12th weekend?

Based on the reports by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $950k at the box office in Japan in its 12th three-day weekend. The film experienced a 50.8% increase from the weekend, hitting ¥9.48 billion at the Japanese box office. It is approximately $61.5 million in USD, and by this weekend, the film had reached 6.4 million admissions in its home region.

Enters the all-time top 60 highest-grossing films list in Japan!

According to the report, the Chainsaw Man movie has surpassed the lifetime collections of The Boy and the Heron and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix‘s ¥9.40 billion runs. As a result, it has emerged as the 59th highest-grossing film of all time in local currency at the box office in Japan.

Worldwide collection update

The report further reveals that Reze Arc collected $43.4 million at the box office in North America and an estimated $74 million overseas. Combining them with its domestic gross of $61.5 million, the worldwide collection of Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is $178.9 million. It is on track to surpass Stand by Me Doraemon’s $183.4 million global haul, becoming the 13th highest-grossing anime film worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

