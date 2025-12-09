Now You See Me: Now You Don’t crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. It also surpassed the global haul of Disney’s biggie Snow White. Meanwhile, domestically, it has surpassed the domestic haul of Liam Neeson’s action comedy The Naked Gun, and it is now set to surpass that of an upcoming action thriller. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is very close to reaching its break-even target worldwide. For the record, the crime thriller was made on a budget of $90 million. The movie is now facing steep competition from strong family movies released around the Thanksgiving weekend and even this weekend. Despite a slow start, Now You See Me 3 is performing consistently at the box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s box office collection on its 4th weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $3.5 million at the box office in North America in its 4th three-day weekend. It declined by 49.5% from last weekend despite losing 463 theaters in North America. After twenty-four days, the Now You See Me sequel has collected $55.3 million at the domestic box office.

Set to beat Ana de Armas’ Ballerina

For the unversed, Ana de Armas’ Ballerina is the 30th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It is a spin-off installment in the John Wick film series, following the events between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4. Despite the strong ratings, Ballerina underperformed at the box office, collecting over $58.05 million in North America. It was also made on a reported budget of $90 million, similar to the Jesse Eisenberg-starrer.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is less than $4 million away from surpassing Ana de Armas‘ Ballerina at the domestic box office. When Now You See Me 3 surpasses Ana’s film, it will become the 30th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Internationally, Now You See Me 3 has crossed the $150 million mark, with the overseas total reaching $154.0 million. Allied with the $55.3 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of this heist thriller stands at $209.3 million. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is now the 20th-highest-grossing film of 2025, achieving this feat by surpassing One Battle After Another and Snow White.

Box office summary

North America – $55.3 million

International – $154.0 million

Worldwide – $209.3 million

