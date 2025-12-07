Predator: Badlands is out of the top five domestic box office rankings this Friday as a few more new movies was released. It has been surpassing several influential and popular Hollywood movies at the worldwide and domestic box office. It surpassed the global haul of one of the Matrix movies, led by Keanu Reeves. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi action adventure is set to create history as the highest-grossing film ever featuring the Predator. With steep competition, its pace will slow down further at the box office. It revived the franchise, and the fans can expect more installments in the Predator franchise.

Predator: Badlands at the worldwide box office

Predator: Badlands lost 670 theaters in North America on Friday with several new releases. It has also pushed Elle Fanning‘s film out of the domestic box office rankings. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $500k on its 5th Friday at the domestic box office. It dropped by 72.5% from last Friday, which was also Black Friday in North America. After 29 days, the domestic total of the movie has hit $86.9 million cume.

Internationally, the numbers are slightly higher than the domestic total, at $89.3 million. It will edge closer to the $100 million mark this weekend. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide cumulative gross hits $176.2 million. It will cross $180 million this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $86.9 million

International – $89.3 million

Worldwide – $176.2 million

Surpasses The Matrix Resurrections at the worldwide box office

The Matrix is a revolutionary and influential film franchise led by Keanu Reeves. The first film was released in 1999, and the latest installment was released in 2021. The Matrix Resurrections is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. The Matrix Resurrections collected $157.38 million in its global run. Predator: Badlands has surpassed the global haul of the 4th Matrix movie.

Beating or competing with a big sci-fi IP like The Matrix Resurrections further boosts its credibility, positioning Badlands as a genuine franchise reviver and strengthening the chances of future sequels. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

