Zootopia 2 has lost the top crown in the domestic box office rankings on its second Friday. However, that is unlikely to impact its impressive box office performance and surpass Brad Pitt’s F1 this weekend. The film will also enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It remained at the top spot in its first week but lost the crown to the video game adaptation, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. It is also crossing $400 million milestone in China, becoming the second Hollywood film to achieve this feat in the region. Globally, it is also on track to cross the $700 million milestone this weekend.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on day 10 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Zootopia 2 dropped to the #2 spot in domestic box office rankings. It has collected $10.2 million at the North American box office on its second Friday. It declined by 73.8% from last Friday [Black Friday]. It is slightly less than what Zootopia earned domestically on its second Friday in 2016. The OG film collected $12.1 million on its second Friday. After just 10 days, the Disney animation sequel collected $187.67 million in North America.

Set to beat F1 & more Hollywood biggies in one go!

The Zootopia sequel surpassed the $177.7 million domestic haul of The Conjuring: Last Rites. It is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Brad Pitt’s F1. It collected $189.5 million in its domestic run. The animated sequel is expected to earn between $40 and $45 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office. With that, it still also surpasses the domestic totals of Thunderbolts* [$190.2 million], Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning [$197.4 million], and Captain America: Brave New World [$200.5 million]. The film will enter 2025’s top domestic grossers after beating these films. It is also crossing the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office in its second three-day weekend.

Worldwide collection update

Besides hitting a double century in North America, the animated sequel is tracking to cross $500 million overseas. Internationally, its total collection stands at $484.8 million, with $393.6 million contributed from China alone. Therefore, the worldwide collection of the film is $672.47 million. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $187.7 million

International – $484.8 million

Worldwide – $672.5 million

