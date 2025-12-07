Zootopia 2 is on a rampage at the box office in China, collecting astonishing numbers. The film has now surpassed the total collection of Avengers: Infinity War and all of the Fast and Furious films to become the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film ever at the Chinese box office. It is expected to earn $400 million in China soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated sequel has amassed $672.4 million at the worldwide box office in ten days. The film is expected to surpass the $700 million milestone worldwide. It lost its spot at #1 in the domestic box office chart due to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. But it is likely to regain the top spot this weekend. It is having an extraordinary time at the Chinese box office.

How much Zootopia 2 has collected at the box office in China in ten days?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $59 million at the Chinese box office on its second Saturday. It collected this number over 280k screenings with just a decline of 43.6% from last Saturday. In just ten days, the film has hit the $393.6 million cume in China. It is crossing $400 million at the Chinese box office today.

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in China

It has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War’s $359.5 million, Furious 7’s $390.9 million, and The Fate of the Furious’ $392.8 million lifetime box office collections to emerge as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in China. The No.1 spot is occupied by Avengers: Endgame, which collected $632.1 million in its run.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films ever in China

Avengers: Endgame – $632.1 million Zootopia 2 – $393.6 million The Fate of the Furious – $392.8 million Furious 7 – $390.5 million Avengers: Infinity War – $359.5 million Transformers: Age of Extinction – $301 million Aquaman – $298 million Venom – $269.2 million Avatar – $261.1 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution North America Box Office Day 1: Beats Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village’s $4.2M Opening Day Gross!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News