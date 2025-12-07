Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular anime series not only in Japan and Asia, but also in North America. It has earned a huge fanbase, and the latest film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, despite being a compilation movie, has grossed strong numbers at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Since Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime franchise has become a big name at the North American box office. The movie received an 81% rating from the audience on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. It has been directed by Shota Goshozono and distributed by GKIDS. It gives a recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and also includes an early preview of Season 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has debuted at #3 in the North American box office rankings, and it is a compilation film. The TV special opened with a strong $4.9 million gross on Friday [via Box Office Mojo] at the North American box office, including $1.6 million from the Thursday previews. This is more impressive since the film has nothing new, only the pre-screening of the third season. It has also surpassed Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village‘s $4.2 million opening-day collection in North America.

Comparison with Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, released in 2021, collected solid $8.7 million on its release day at the box office in North America. It is double what Execution has collected on its opening day. However, it should be noted that the 2025 release is merely a compilation of the second season and a preview of the upcoming one.

Opening weekend projection

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is expected to have a strong opening at the North American box office despite the strong competition from Hollywood biggies. According to reports, it is likely to earn between $11 million and $13 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America.

More about the film

During the hectic Halloween rush in Shibuya, a mysterious veil suddenly traps civilians, forcing Satoru Gojo into action—only for him to be targeted by Curse Users aiming to seal him away. As Yuji Itadori, his classmates, and elite sorcerers battle through the Shibuya Incident, the aftermath sees ten colonies across Japan overrun by Curses under Kenjaku’s sinister plan. With the deadly Culling Game beginning, Special Grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu is ordered to execute Yuji for crimes he’s believed to have committed. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution was released on December 6.

