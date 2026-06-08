Hugh Jackman’s latest theatrical release, The Sheep Detectives, was released on May 8, 2026, and is entering its second month in theaters. The mystery-comedy film currently holds a 95% critics’ score and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. After opening to $15.1 million across 3,457 North American theaters, it added another $2.2 million in North America during the June 5-7 weekend, taking its cumulative domestic total to $59.4 million.

From overseas markets, The Sheep Detectives collected $4.1 million in its fifth weekend, and this has pushed its international haul to $55.3 million. With a current worldwide total of $114.7 million, the film currently ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Having already outgrossed Hugh Jackman’s 2025 film, Song Sung Blue, at the global box office, The Sheep Detectives is now approaching the worldwide earnings of Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed 2013 crime thriller, Prisoners, which featured Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead roles. Keep reading to find out how much more The Sheep Detectives needs to earn to outgross it.

The Sheep Detectives vs. Prisoners – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, The Sheep Detectives and Prisoners, compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Sheep Detectives – Box Office Summary

North America: $59.4 million

International: $55.3 million

Worldwide: $114.7 million

Prisoners – Box Office Summary

North America: $61 million

International: $61.1 million

Worldwide: $122.1 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it is clear that The Sheep Detectives would need to earn more than $7.4 million worldwide to surpass the global earnings of Prisoners. At its current pace, Hugh Jackman’s latest film is expected to finish its theatrical run in the $125-130 million worldwide range. Based on this projection, it appears to be on track to comfortably outgross Prisoners in the coming days. That said, the film’s final box office outcome will become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Sheep Detectives All About?

The mystery comedy film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night despite believing they don’t understand anything he says. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives Trailer

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