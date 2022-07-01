In the last few years, we have a huge rise in acceptance of content from different countries. The latest example is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 which is on a rampage mode at the box office in India. It’s a Japanese animated fantasy film based on highly popular Manga comics. Scroll below to know about its opening day numbers.

For those who don’t know, the film was originally released last year in Japan. In 2022, it opened in more territories like North America, Malaysia and South Korea. After a wait of months, Medialink (distribution company) managed to find a release date and finally the film was out yesterday.

Anime has a loyal fan base in India, so a good start was definitely on the cards. However, the opening day numbers have surprised one and all. Released on just 200 screens, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 managed to score a thunderous 1.80 crores* on day 1. It’s really huge number considering that many Indian films have found it hard to even touch the 1 crore mark on day 1 despite getting 1000+ screens in recent times. But here, a Japanese animated film has managed to do the unthinkable. In fact, cities like Chennai, Patna and many others, are showing houseful boards.

Leaving aside loyal anime fans, no one was even aware of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. However, with such numbers flowing in, the film might see a huge boost in its screening in the coming days. It might enjoy a long theatrical run in India and will surely open theatrical doors for many other anime films in future.

Helmed by Sunghoo Park, it’s a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

