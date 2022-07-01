Advertisement

In its sixth week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected over 1 crore at the box office. The film did take a drop on Friday with a reduction of shows. However, it did see an increase in collections on Saturday and Sunday and then had some numbers trickle in from Monday to Thursday to end up collecting 1.25 crores* more.

The Anees Bazmee directed film had gone past quite a few films in the last five weeks where right from Dhaakad (which released alongside) to biggies like Samrat Prithviraj and Jurassic World Dominion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 surpassed all the competition. The filmmaker has shown how a true Bollywood film with the right essence can withstand competition from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. However, as it is the film was coming to the last leg of its run where at maximum 3-5 crores more would have come in. Moreover, with an inflow of releases from here on where 10 more Bollywood flicks would be arriving in July, it would be time to take a stock of where it would end up signing off eventually as it has collected 185.57 crores already.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has enjoyed its blockbuster run and made a big statement amongst one and all already. Now for Kartik Aaryan, it’s about making it even bigger with his next release Shehzada. The benchmark has been set and things are expected to become even better by winter once the film arrives. A huge box office performer there will further establish him in the top league. As for Kiara Advani, it’s about moving from one success to another expected one. She has already gone huge with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now is eyeing JugJugg Jeeyo to be a biggie.

