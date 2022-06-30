JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Raj Mehta’s film that was released last week scored a half-century after being in cinemas for 6 days. The entertainer starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead is receiving amazing responses from critics as well from the audience.

Advertisement

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom18, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles along with Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra, and Prajakta Koli. The family entertainer stayed steady on weekdays and weekends which was considered to be a good sign.

Advertisement

After JugJugg Jeeyo scored a half-century, the film is expected to break a few more records at the box office. Raj Mehta’s family drama is likely to touch the 100-crore mark soon. If the latest trade reports are to go by, the film managed to earn around 3-3.50 crores on Day 7. This means the total collection of the film will stand around 53-53.50 crores.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer become the third Bollywood film to do a decent business after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhoolbhulaiyaa 2. It is worth pointing out that the film may not perform the way Alia Bhatt starrer or Karthik Aaryan’s film but it emerges as a fair earner.

Apart from that, much of the Bollywood films have proved to be box office duds. Now all eyes are on the weekend and the following week how JugJugg Jeeyo performs at the box office as Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi’s Rashtra Kavach Om is releasing this week. Kapil Verma directorial is also making a decent buzz as well.

Speaking about JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani led film revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.

Must Read: Kiara Advani At The Box Office: Just 8 Films Old But Already On Her Way To Join The 1000 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram