Sometimes you just need a good outfit to put you back on the right track. Confidence can do wonders and there’s no denying that. When you’re living with your partner/husband, life often gets monotonous because we are all busy working the entire day and barely get time for families. So, how to set the mood right for your partner? Well, we might have a solution for you. Just wear something unusual like a saree and you wouldn’t need to speak, your outfit let alone will do the talking. We have got you Kiara Advani’s black sheer saree to spice up things in your bedroom. Scroll below to take a look.

Kiara is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood and her popularity is only increasing with every passing day. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram. A while ago, the diva wore a black sheer saree by Manish Malhotra and stole the show with her glamorous avatar.

Kiara Advani wore a see-through organza saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra and paired it with a sleeveless bralette blouse. The saree featured pleated shimmering ruffles attached to the borders along with a long pallu.

Kiara Advani paired her sheer saree with a matching sleeveless bralette blouse which had a sweetheart neckline with broad straps. The beauty flaunted her toned midriff in the outfit and accessorised her look with a gold choker necklace with kundans, pearls and emeralds.

For makeup, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress went subtle with just smokey eyes, nude lips, defined eyebrows and loads of mascara on her eyelashes. What stole the show for us is the bindi on her forehead. Take a look at her pictures below:

If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now.

If you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom with your partner, well Kiara Advani’s see-through saree will fit the bill perfectly. Your outfit will do all the talking, if you know what I mean. *ahem ahem*

