Just a day ago Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute post announcing she and Ranbir Kapoor were all set to welcome their first child. Soon after that, the Brahmastra actress made a change to her Insta page. Yes, the actress changed her profile picture from one of herself looking cute to one of her sharing a sweet hug with hubby dearest.

Advertisement

While she only uploaded it as her profile picture, mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor posted the pic on her handle. And it has led to fans guessing that it was taken when RK went down on his knees and popped the question. Why? Well, scroll down to know.

Advertisement

While Alia Bhatt changed her Instagram profile picture to one of her and Ranbir Kapoor in a sweet embrace, JugJugg Jeeyo actress Neetu Kapoor shared the image on her handle. She simply captioned it, “God bless” with two red hearts. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed so much more than just the couple enjoying each other’s company with a blurred mountain in the background.

In fact, Alia Bhatt too commented on Neetu Kapoor’s picture and announced it to be her “favourite picture” along with several red hearts. In the image, the couple rock causal and comfy clothes comprising of the Gully Boy actress in a green top and beige pants and the Rockstar actor in a blue shirt, beige capris and a cap. The couple looks lost in each other – even though their eyes seem to be close at the moment. While Alia loving holds her now-hubby’s face, Ranbir Kapoor’s hands are around his lady love. But he has something in his hand – right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

If one looks closer at the picture (zoom into the one shared by Neetu Kapoor), you can actually see RK is holding a ring box in his hand as he embraces. Given the box in his hand, and the bliss, huge smile and happiness radiating from Alia, fans are convinced this is a pic from the moment Ranbir proposed to Alia during one of their vacations.

Several fans have taken to social media and commented about this being the moment Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt. One wrote, “What’s in his hand.. Is that a proposal ring box.” Another wrote, “ Is this photo from Ranbirs proposal??” Replying to this, another Insta user noted, “I think it is he’s holding the box in his hand” while another commented, “Stop. If it is it’s so cute”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year after dating each other for several years. While they both have quite a few offerings in the pipeline, they will be seen romancing each other for the time on screen in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. The film is scheduled to release on September 9.

Must Read: Exclusive! Neetu Kapoor Reveals Rishi Kapoor Didn’t Want To Do Agneepath Initially: “He Said, ‘I Am A Lover Boy, How Can I Do That Dirty Role?’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram