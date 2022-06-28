Rishi Kapoor ruled the big screen every single time he walked into it. Regardless of the fate of the film, his performance was always loved and adored by the masses. But the lover boy – whose dreamy eyes charmed all of us, made us dread them once when he decided to become Rauf Lala in Dharma’s Agneepath. The actor played the antagonist and the most dreadful version of it, like no one could ever imagine. But did you know he didn’t want to do it in the first place? Neetu Kapoor talks about the same now.

Neetu Kapoor is right now marinating in the glory of her latest release JugJugg Jeeyo. The veteran actor joined Koimoi exclusively with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Together they spoke about many things including the film, new age promotions, and the kind of roles they don’t want to do.

While talking about the same, JugJugg Jeeyo star Neetu Kapoor explained how she does not need to work now, she is only doing it out of love for the medium. “I don’t want to be just doing a film for the sake of doing it. There has to be something, even if it is a small role, it still has to be impactful. Otherwise I don’t need to work, I am doing it because I like this whole medium. So that is why I am there, otherwise, I really don’t need to work, I need good movies and good roles. And I think same goes for Anil.”

Adding to the same conversation, Anil Kapoor added, “Yeah, absolutely. And what happens is you can’t be sitting here and decide what you don’t want to do. It is what is pitched to you, given to you, you listen to it, read it and then you make your choices. So you can’t make up your mind that I don’t want to do this. There are a lot of things that you don’t want to do, but people are convinced, directors are convinced you can.”

The conversation then moved to Rishi Kapoor and how he didn’t want to do Agneepath as it went against his Lover Boy grain. Neetu Kapoor said, “Like Agneepath, my husband (Rishi Kapoor) was not doing it. He said, ‘how can I do it? I am a lover boy, how can I do that dirty role? It won’t suit me, that’s not my personality.’ That role became iconic, so yeah, that’s what Anil says sometimes you don’t know what’s gonna work. Then he put kajal for it, he did a look test and it worked.”

