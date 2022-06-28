The much-anticipated action entertainer Rashtra Kavach OM starring Aditya Roy Kapur has created a massive buzz amongst the audience. Ever since the trailer launched the audience has been in awe of his physical transformation.

Advertisement

Helmed by debutant Kapil Verma, the movie entails raw action performed by Aditya which will showcase the actor in a never seen before avatar.

Advertisement

He opened up about his special prep he had to undergo to excel in the character. He said, “OM is a special project and I was hooked to the script when I heard it for the first time. From the beginning I knew that the character needed a lot of discipline and training to get into the desired physical shape.”

Talking about the action, Aditya Roy Kapur further adds,”For the film I trained in action for 4 months and to maintain the physique I had to keep the balance between action training and heavy weight training to build muscles during workout. This has been my most physically challenging film to date. But it was a process that was necessary to do justice to the role.”

To promote the upcoming film, the film’s lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi visited the ‘Rumi Darwaza’ in Lucknow. The actors also made a surprise visit at a theatre and were later spotted at the historical landmark ‘Rumi Darwaza’ amongst fans.

The action entertainer also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in the pivotal roles.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022.

Must Read: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Sanjay Dutt’s Villainous Character, Says “He Still Makes It Different, He Still Makes It Believable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram