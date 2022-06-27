Om-The Battle Within: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi Visit 'Rumi Darwaza' On Their Promotional Spree

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi visited the ‘Rumi Darwaza’ in Lucknow to promote their upcoming high-octane action film ‘Om-The Battle Within’.

The actors also made a surprise visit at a theatre and were later spotted at the historical landmark ‘Rumi Darwaza’ amongst fans.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in black pants, a white T-shirt paired with a jacket, while Sanjana Sanghi, sported a floral outfit at the historical landmark. Are y’all excited to see them in Om-The Battle Within? We sure are.

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen performing daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation in Om-The Battle Within.

It is the story of a Special Forces commando officer.

Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film is being produced by Zee Studios and is a Paper Doll Entertainment production.

‘Om-The Battle Within’ is all set to release in cinemas on July 1.

