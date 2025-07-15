Metro In Dino continues to push its tally ahead amid tough competition in the urban centres. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film witnessed an impressive trend over its second weekend, and again on weekdays, it is maintaining a decent hold. Amid this, it has managed to cross the first important milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Metro In Dino earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Anurag Basu directorial is moving forward with a steady pace on weekdays and healthy weekend jumps. During the second weekend, it raked in 12.02 crores in India, a drop of just 35.54% compared to the opening weekend of 18.65 crores. On the second Monday, day 11, it earned an estimated 1 crore. Overall, the film has earned 42.59 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days.

Including GST, the gross domestic collection of Metro In Dino stands at 50.25 crores. Overseas, it has earned 8.59 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has crossed the milestone of 50 crores at the worldwide box office and total earnings stand at 58.84 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 42.59 crores

India gross – 50.25 crores

Overseas gross – 8.59 crores

Worldwide gross – 58.84 crores

Leaves behind its predecessor by a big margin

With 58.84 crores, Metro In Dino has left its predecessor behind by a big margin. For those who don’t know, Life In A Metro earned 24.50 crore gross globally in 2007. If compared, the sequel is ahead with 140.16% higher collection.

More about the film

The Hindi musical romantic drama stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. It was theatrically released on July 4, 2025. It is produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. The film has been distributed by AA Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

