Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is also known for her bubbly and straightforward nature. But, Sara Ali Khan has often spoken openly about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s divorce. She shared that her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, were ‘not happy together.’ The actress was nine years old when her parents got divorced.

In an interview with Bazaar India, Sara Ali Khan expressed, “I don’t think that was difficult at all. They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing, joking, and being silly, which I have missed for many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again.”

It was in 2004 when Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways. She added, “I’ve always tended to mature a bit faster than others my age. Even at nine years old, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserved to be. Why would I be unhappy having two parents in two happy homes?”

However, Sara Ali Khan shares a close bond with both of them. She also shared that she lives with her mom, her ‘best friend.’ She means everything to her. “I have a father, too, who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want,” she said.

While Saif Ali Khan moved on and married Kareena Kapoor in 2012, and they have two children together. Amrita Singh chose not to remarry and raised Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan single-handedly.

