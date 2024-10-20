Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s alleged love story is one of the most discussed and renowned unfulfilled love stories of all time in Bollywood. Decades have passed, yet people still remember and reminisce about their chemistry. The veteran actress has spoken about her reported closeness to AB on multiple occasions, while he chose to stay silent about it most of the time. Decades ago, Rekha once revealed returning some valuable gifts to Big B, which were on her all the time. Scroll below for the deets.

Bhanurekha Ganesan worked predominantly in Hindi movies and has won several accolades. Her and Big B’s alleged relationship got a lot of media attention. She has always said that she admired Amitabh but never admitted to being in a relationship. Yash Chopra’s Silsila was very similar to what happened in real life. It featured a love triangle between Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh, and Rekha’s characters.

For the unversed, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan met on the set of Do Anjaane and the duo did a couple of films together. Rumors about their alleged relationship were in the media after their second movie. It faded away with time as he was married to Jaya Bachchan. Now, according to Filmibeat’s report, in an interview with Stardust, the actress once revealed that Big B gave her two rings as gifts. The actress reportedly wore them always, but she decided to return them when Bachchan refused to work with her, eventually deciding to part ways.

As per the media outlet’s report, she said, “Naturally, I was upset, and we broke off after that.” She continued, “I was working in Khoobsurat at that time, and I put my heart and soul into my role. You will notice that in the last half of the film, I am not wearing my two rings. They have been given to me by him, and I never remove them, even when I am sleeping. But during those days when we had parted, I sent them back to him.”

The report also stated that Amitabh Bachchan sternly told the directors and producers that he would not work with Rekha further. The actress found out about it and was upset. Therefore, their allegedly tragic love story came to an end. The duo shared the screen for the last time in 1981 in Silsila, which also starred Jaya Bachchan.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Avengers, Assemble! Shah Rukh Khan As Iron Man & Hrithik Roshan As The Brooding Captain America In This AI-Generated Trailer Are Spot On, Leaving Fans With Goosebumps

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News