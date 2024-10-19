Last year, during the success party of Gadar 2, we saw an unthinkable reunion happening in front of everyone, and it was between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. Over the years, the duo is well-known for their feud, and fans of both stars were pleased to see them burying the hatchet. Yes, their feud since Darr ended last year, but their rivalry was fodder for the entire entertainment world before it ended.

Directed by a legendary filmmaker, Yash Chopra, the romantic psychological thriller was released on December 24, 1993. Upon its release, the film was welcomed with positive reviews, with almost every department receiving praise. Among the ticket-buying audience, too, it fared extremely well with positive word-of-mouth, resulting in it becoming a box office blockbuster.

Over the years, Darr became a classic cult, and still today, it’s one of the most popular Bollywood films of all time. However, in real life, the film did a lot of harm to the relationship between Sunny Deol and Yash Chopra. Also, things went sour between Sunny and Shah Rukh Khan. For those who don’t know, Sunny is the protagonist of the film, while SRK is the antagonist. But Sunny wasn’t happy with the way his character was presented.

Several years back, Sunny Deol appeared in Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, where he spoke about his differences with Yash Chopra over the climax of Darr. He said, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, so how can this boy (Shah Rukh Khan) beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando.”

Sunny Deol further shared that he was so angry with Yash Chopra that he ripped off his pants. “Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realize that I had ripped my pants with my hands,” the veteran actor said.

Reportedly, after doing Darr, Sunny Deol didn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan for years. Speaking about the same, the Gadar 2 star said, “It’s not that I didn’t talk, but I just cut myself off, and I don’t socialize much anyway. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai.

Now, we’re happy that the differences are sorted out and that Sunny and SRK are back in a happy place in their relationship!

