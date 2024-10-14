Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the industry’s most loved couples. Recently, rumours of the couple parting ways have created a buzz on social media. The rumours ignited when Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In 2021, Abhishek Bachchan appeared on The Ranveer Show and revealed his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai was in the 2000s. Junior Bachchan remembered, “My dear friend Bobby Deol was shooting for his first film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. I was at the same location, I went to say hi to him when he said, ‘Oh, come for dinner’. That was Aishwarya’s first Hindi film and that’s the first time I ever interacted with her.”

He further added, “Whenever she talks about it, she amusingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying.’ Because I was a kid from an international boarding school, and further I went to Boston. I must’ve had a really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What are you saying?” The actor clarified by saying, “ My formative years, my training in acting and in the world of cinema and stage, my boarding school days were in English.” He also mentioned that he has been studying in Europe since he was 9.

Amid the divorce rumours on the occasion of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a cute picture of Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan and captioned it, ‘Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji. God Bless Always.’ For the uninitiated, Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai in New York, and the couple tied the knot in April 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011.

