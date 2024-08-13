It was 25 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai entered a box-office clash on August 13, 1999. While Aish was a rising star after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Big B was on a decline. Taal, a musical romance, and Kohram, an action film, were released on the same day, and there was a very interesting turnaround after the opening day.

Kohram VS Taal Opening Day!

Big B’s film, also starring Nana Patekar, Tabu, and Jaya Prada, directed by Mehul Kumar, opened better than Subhash Ghai’s Taal. Kohram earned close to 95 lakh on day 1, 25% higher than Taal, which earned only 76 lakh on day 1.

Obviously, it was Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom that drew the audience to the theaters to watch Kohram. However, Aishwarya Rai climbed the ladder of success after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s release, and eventually, Taal started growing at the box office.

Kohram’s Disaster VS Taal’s Blockbuster Verdict

Kohram surrendered at the box office within 10 crore. It earned 8 crore in its lifetime. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was crowned the new superstar, and Taal earned 22.16 crore in its lifetime, running for 70 days in the theater! Aish clearly destroyed Kohram in the clash with 175% higher box office collection. Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan‘s film earned only 8.97 crore in its lifetime.

Still The Unluckiest Date!

August 13, 1999, turned out to be a miracle for Aishwarya Rai’s career. However, this turned the unluckiest date of her career when Kyunn! Ho Gaya Na released on August 13, 2004. Starring Vivek Oberoi and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was a disaster, collecting only 7.8 crore in its lifetime. Moreover, the film was brutally trolled in the film circuit as well! And what happened next between Aishwarya, Vivek, and Salman Khan is a memory all three of them would want to erase!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

