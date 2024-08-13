“Woh stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai” is literally turning out to be true, as the highly anticipated Stree 2 is surprising everyone with its trend in advance booking. It’s now a done deal that the film is set to register the biggest Hindi opening of 2024 by beating Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). In fact, it is predicted to pull off a start of over 30 crores on day 1, and the response to pre-sales at the box office is supporting it. Keep reading to know more!

One can easily smell the organic buzz on the ground level, and some films are hit on arrival; the Stree sequel is one such film. It was surrounded by hype right from the announcement, and subsequently, everything kept falling in the right place. The trailer, the songs, and the goodwill of the first installment – everything has helped the film shape up well for a grand arrival on Independence Day.

It’s no surprise that exhibitors are bowing down in front of Stree 2 and giving maximum showcasing to it, as everyone wants to bet on the winning horse. As of now, it’s clear that the Shraddha Kapoor starrer will be a clear winner this Independence Day, considering all the buzz around it. So, the film has managed to get a show count of over 6,500 so far on its side despite a clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

It’s not just about getting the show count, as Stree 2 is also managing to fill these shows with a superb response across the nation. As per the update at 11:15 am, the film has sold tickets worth 7.15 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. It includes over 2.28 lakh+ sold-out tickets.

Possibly, today itself, the film will surpass both Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) in opening day pre-sales. For those who don’t know, Fighter earned 8.60 crores gross through day 1 advance booking, while Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) amassed 8.59 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Murari 4K At The Worldwide Box Office (3 Days): Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Now 2nd Highest-Grossing South Re-Release Of All Time, Ghilli Is Unbeatable With A 291% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News