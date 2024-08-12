Stree 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Set For A Phenomenal Start

6 years after the release of Stree (2018), its sequel, Stree 2, is all set to arrive this Thursday in theatres. The film has been red hot ever since its announcement, and once the trailer was out, there was no doubt that a big opening was on the cards. The songs have done the trick as well and are popular enough to ensure that the film finds added traction. In addition to this, the entire cast of the film appears again in the sequel, which brings the familiarity factor into play as well.

What has also worked is the fact that the film’s trailer has been continuously played in theatres with most of the films in the running. Such on-ground awareness certainly helps, and though it’s a different matter that had the last few films done well at the box office, then the trailer would have found even more traction, it has still done its job quite effectively.

With Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao leading the show and Akshay Kumar in a cameo as well (as per the industry chatter), the film has turned out to be a star-studded affair that should entertain audiences who have been starved of a good cinematic experience from Bollywood for a long time now.

No wonder a film that was earlier trending at 20 crores around the time of trailer launch is now comfortably going to surpass 30 crores on the day of release. However, given the kind of advance booking trend so far, even 35 crores opening day is on the cards.

The Independence Day release is certainly helping the film, and even with competition from Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, Stree 2 will end up doing huge business. An added bonus is Wednesday night paid preview shows, which are also being played at practically all theatres, which means around 6-7 crores of moolah could come from there as well.

It’s going to be a blockbuster beginning for Stree 2, and if the end result meets expectations as well, then the sky is the limit for the film.

