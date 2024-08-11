It is another day at the box office when Dhanush’s latest release, Raayan, has undeniably taken the number game by storm, setting new benchmarks for Tamil cinema. The Tamil film is very close to dethroning Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 at the worldwide box office and recovering its budget at the Indian box office.

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 16

On the sixteenth day of its release, the 3rd Saturday for the action-packed drama, the box office witnessed another high jump, bringing 2.15 crore at the box office. This is an almost 56% jump from the previous day, 3rd Friday, when the film collected 1.40 crore.

Favorable Sunday On Cards

Currently, Raayan, which marks Dhanush‘s 50th film and his second directorial venture, seems to have a favorable third Sunday on the cards, taking the film to recover its budget entirely, bringing another success for Kollywood in the year 2024.

97% Of The Budget Recovered

The action film has been made on a budget of almost 90 crore, and it currently stands at a total of 87.50 crore in Hindi, recovering almost 97% of its entire budget. With Sunday’s collection, the film will enter the profit-making zone!

Raayan Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, Raayan currently stands at 141 crore with almost 40 crore gross collection overseas. It is only 9 crore away to dethrone Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 at rank #1 as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 (worldwide). Raayan is the second Dhanush film this year after Captain Miller. The actor did not win accolades for Captain Miller, but his latest release has undoubtedly raised the bar for Tamil cinema and re-established the superstar on his box office throne!

