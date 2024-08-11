It was in 2018 that Imtiaz Ali wrote a cinematic ode to eternity of love. The film was directed by his brother Sajid Ali, and was a beautiful take on the legendary tale of the two lovers. Laila Majnu starred Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary and the romantic drama is performing phenomenally at the box office.

Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office

The film opened at 30 lakh on its re-arrival at the box office, followed by another 110% jump, bringing 70 lakh on day 2. It reached 1 crore in two days, Friday and Saturday, bringing a phenomenon that might start a new chapter in Indian Cinema.

The film did not do well in the theaters, but it has earned a very niche fan following over time. In fact, the soundtrack of the film is a treasured masterpiece, and the songs O Meri Laila and Ahista also have a separate fan base.

Laila Majnu’s Expected Numbers

The film is expected to take another high jump on Sunday, day 3 bringing as much as the two day total. According to many trackers, the expected weekend number for the film would be somewhere around 2 crore or more! This would be historic since it would be almost 91% of the entire lifetime collection of the film which was 2.18 crore in 2018!

Beating Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!

Surprisingly, Laila Majnu surpassed Ajay Devgn‘s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on Saturday. The Neeraj Pandey film, also starring Tabu, collected only around 54 – 56 lakh on the second Saturday of its release.

Laila Majnu’s Box Office Resurgence – A Lesson!

Despite not performing well in the theaters when it was originally released, the film’s redemption at the box office yet again proves the magic of content and probably the timing of a film. The content-driven cinema still works at the box office, and a well-made film that turned into a box office disappointment upon its release is working wonders upon its re-release. The film might owe its success to word-of-mouth over the years and phenomenal social media presence. (And also to Animal’s Bhabhi No.2 Triptii Dimri probably!)

