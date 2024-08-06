Ajay Devgn and Tabu have failed to create any impact with their mature love story Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey. However, you would be surprised to know that the actor was paid a huge amount for his role as Krishna. Meanwhile, the actress who played Krishna’s love interest, Vasudha, was paid way less.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starcast Salary

A total of around 30 crores has been spent on the salary of the main star cast of the film. However, 83% of this entire 30 crore salary budget has been owned by Ajay Devgn as his professional acting fee for the film.

In fact, this huge difference has recently irked Tabu, and the actress spitfire, stating, “Why don’t you ask the male actor why you are getting paid more? This might change the perspective, and the whole thing will change if there is an outside lens.”

Ajay Devgn’s Fee For Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The Shaitaan superstar took a reported pay cut for this emotional drama. While he charged 20% higher for Maidaan and his fee for the sports biopic was 30 crore, he was paid only 25 crore for Neeraj Pandey’s film. But it is still 733% higher than Tabu’s fee, who played Ajay’s love interest in the film.

Tabu’s Paycheck For Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

While Tabu charged 3 – 4 crore for her last film Crew, she was paid 3 crore for Neeraj Pandey’s film. This amount is way less than her co-star with whom she is collaborating on-screen for the 10th time! Yes, let that sink in, Ajay Devgn’s fee for the film was 8.3 times higher than Tabu’s paycheck!

Saiee Paid Higher Than Shantanu

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, plays Shantanu Maheshwari’s love interest, and they both play younger versions of Krishna and Vasudha. But even these two actors for not paid equally. The star kid, Saiee Manjrekar was paid 55 lakh for the film, meanwhile TV star and dancing sensation Shantanu’s compensation was 35 lakh.

Jimmy Sheirgill’s Fee

The Mohabbatein actor was paid 1 crore for his supporting role as Tabu’s husband in the film, according to a report by Showbiz Galore.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released in the theaters on August 2 and is having a disappointing run at the box office. The film clashed with Janhvi Kapoor’s spy-thriller Ulajh.

