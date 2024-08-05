Kiara Advani, who debuted in the 2014 film Fugly, has been in the industry for a decade. Along with her acting, Kiara is also known for her impressive fitness. She frequently shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media, inspiring many. In a recent interview, Kiara mentioned that she feels blessed with good health, but sometimes fat can be visible on her face.

Kiara ensures that if she has a cheat day, she compensates by running the next day. For those seeking fitness inspiration, here is a detailed look at Kiara Advani’s diet and workout routine to help you stay fit and healthy.

Kiara Advani’s Diet

The Game Changer actress doesn’t follow trendy diets like keto or intermittent fasting. “For me, it is all about home-cooked food – boiled and without too much spice. It’s usually the same food that I genuinely enjoy eating,” Kiara Advani once shared on Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s show What Women Want.

While Kiara Advani used to have a simpler diet, she later added a bit more variety, emphasizing portion control. She enjoys eating bhindi (okra), salmon, and pumpkin. Her diet also includes lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats. She prefers low-sodium foods to avoid water retention and indulges in sugar-free dark chocolate for dessert cravings.

Daily Diet Breakdown

Pre-Breakfast: Kiara starts her day with warm water and a few drops of lemon, which detoxifies and cleanses her system.

Breakfast: She eats oats with fruits like apples, oranges, and sometimes seasonal strawberries and blueberries.

Pre-Workout (Afternoon): Her snack consists of apple slices with a tablespoon of peanut butter.

Lunch and Dinner: Kiara’s meals include two types of vegetables and roti. For dinner, she prefers fish, especially salmon.

Kiara Advani’s Workout Routine

Kiara is dedicated to working out daily. If she has time, she even hits the gym twice a day. She enjoys dancing as a break from the gym and boxing. Kiara’s workout includes a 30-minute cardio session involving running, cycling, or swimming. She also incorporates high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

Kiara prefers bodyweight exercises over lifting weights. Her routine includes box jumps, squats, and pushups to build strength and endurance. For core strength, she does planks, crunches, and Russian twists. Pilates is also a part of her regimen, helping her increase flexibility and tone muscles.

Kiara loves boxing and includes kickboxing and functional training in her routine. She also runs in the evening. Besides physical fitness, Kiara focuses on heart health and mental well-being. She practices yoga poses like downward dog, warrior, and tree pose for stretching and includes meditation to enhance overall body conditioning.

Here are four fitness tips Kiara Advani has shared in most of her interviews:

1. Dedicate One Hour Daily to Exercise: No matter how busy you are, find one hour each day to work out. The results will be worth it.

2. Deep Breathing for Mental Health: Incorporate deep breathing exercises to alleviate anxiety and mental health issues.

3. Meditation: Practice meditation daily to keep your mind calm and composed.

4. Portion Control: Instead of skipping meals, focus on controlling portion sizes to stay fit and healthy.

On the professional front, Kiara’s upcoming projects include the Telugu film Game Changer and the Hindi movies Don 3 and War 2.

