Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan led Kalki 2898 AD continues to be the top choice of audience despite entering its sixth week. And there are more reasons to celebrate as Nag Ashwin’s directorial has gained the super-hit verdict in its Hindi version. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

At the ticket windows, multiple films are competing for footfalls. We earlier had Kill, Indian 2, Sarfira, and Bad Newz already battling it out. Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh and Ajay Devgn & Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also arrived at the theatres last Friday. A significant amount of screens have also been snatched by the Marvel biggie Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Box Office Collections

As per estimates, Prabhas starrer has accumulated 290.96 crores net after 38 days in the Hindi language alone. The 300 crore mark is most likely to be missed since the epic dystopian science-fiction drama is in the last leg of its theatrical run. But there’s nothing to worry about because Kalki 2898 AD has already turned out to be a massive success!

The estimated budget of the Hindi version is 115 crores. This includes the distribution cost as well as theatrical rights.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Profits!

Deducting the cost from the box office collections translates to a return on investment (ROI) of around 175.96 crores. When converted into a percentage, Kalki 2898 AD has made profits of over 153%. As per our parameters, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is now officially a super-hit affair in Hindi.

It is to be noted that Prabhas has tasted a super-hit almost 7 years after Baahubali 2. This is indeed a huge milestone and a huge reason to celebrate!

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD has made box office collections of 1044.30 crores gross worldwide. C Ashwini Dutt produced the film under his banner, Vyjaynthi Movies. A sequel is now in the works and the franchise is reportedly mounted on a budget of 700 crores.

The ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Brahmamnandam, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

