The talks about the Independence Day clash at the Indian box office are heating up, with trailers of all competitors out on the internet. In total, three big Bollywood films are arriving on August 15, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is going to dominate the opening day collection without a doubt. In fact, it’s aiming to register the highest day 1 collection for a Bollywood female-centric film. Keep reading to know more!

Initially, it was supposed to be a clash between Singham Again and Pushpa 2, but both films were postponed due to the pending work. Interestingly, even while the clash was on between Singham Again and Pushpa 2, John Abraham’s Vedaa dared to arrive on the same date. Things changed after Ajay Devgn and Allu Arjun’s films were postponed, and now, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, John’s Vedaa, and Shraddha’s Stree sequel are arriving in a three-way clash.

Stree 2 has the upper hand in the clash. It’s already enjoying a strong buzz on the ground due to the goodwill of its predecessor. Even the trailer and songs have done the job of raising the excitement level among the audience. Also, there are rumors about Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film. So, without a doubt, it’s going to fire all cylinders on the Independence Day holiday.

In the current scenario, Stree 2 is aiming for a start of above 20 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. If this happens, it will comfortably become Bollywood’s biggest female-centric opener in Bollywood, with a huge margin. As of now, Veere Di Wedding is at the top with 10.70 crores.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 biggest female-centric openers at the Indian box office:

Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores Crew – 10.28 crores The Dirty Picture – 9.54 crores Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 8.75 crores Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crores Ragini MMS 2 – 8.43 crores The Kerala Story – 8.03 crores Mary Kom – 8 crores Raazi – 7.53 crores

