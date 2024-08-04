There are ample options at the ticket windows, but cine-goers have undisputedly picked their top favorite. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone‘s Kalki 2898 AD continues its glorious run despite running way beyond a month in theatres. Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha witnesses growth due to BOGO, but it isn’t enough. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of ticket sales on BookMyShow within the last 24 hours.

Two more films arrived at the theatres on Friday (August 2, 2024) – Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor‘s Ulajh. Unfortunately, both films opened up to mixed reviews from the audiences and have struggled to bring decent footfalls to the ticket windows. The pre-booking sales did not live upto the expectations either, and the not-so-favorable word-of-mouth has made the journey more difficult!

Amid it all, Kalki 2898 AD has pulled off a master plan! Tickets are now available at a discounted rate of only Rs 100, which has massively boosted sales. As a result, Prabhas starrer remained the #1 audience choice on its 6th Saturday at the box office. It registered 39,360 ticket sales in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow.

In the second spot is Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, with total sales of 32,270 tickets in the last 24 hours. The makers had pushed a buy 1 get 1 ticket offer amid dwindling times. While it definitely improved footfalls, the numbers were not enough to surpass the Kalki 2898 AD, which leads with 22% higher footfalls.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh is in the third position, registering 29,350 footfalls on the online ticket booking platform. Last on the list is Bad Newz, which continues to welcome footfalls on its third Saturday despite mixed reviews and isn’t very far, with 17,420 admits. These numbers are pretty good for Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri starrer, which has sailed the boat despite tough times and multiple competitions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (India): Beats Spider-Man: Far From Home & Fast & Furious 8; Eyeing Godzilla x Kong With Entry Into 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News