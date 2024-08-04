There was some sort of growth that came on Saturday for Ulajh as 2.22 crores were accumulated at the box office. On Friday, the film had brought in 1.37 crores so there is an increment in collections for sure. That said, this is the bare minimum jump that usually comes for content films on Saturday when they start slow on Friday. Had the collections doubled up then that would have been a different matter, and that too if there is a similar big jump on Sunday as well.

One now waits to see what happens today and if by some luck Ulajh can actually cross the 3 crores mark by the weekend. That would be quite a task for the film but even if it manages to reach there then again, Monday would need to be around 1.50 crore mark for the Janhvi Kapoor led espionage drama to have some sort of a run. A genre like this anyways has its limitation and when presented in a realistic avtar (unlike YRF’s spy universe) then it becomes all the more niche. On top of that, the narrative style of Ulajh is further Westernized.

So far, this Sudhanshu Saria directorial has netted 3.57 crores and it would be aiming for a weekend of over 6 crores. Even that would just about set it up well for a first week score of over 10 crores which means it’s a long road ahead for Ulajh. The film is not bad at all and one just waits to see how it performs till Independence Day releases arrive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

