2024 is turning out to be a year when expecting audiences in the theatres on the very first day is simply too much. They have become more and more selective about the content they want to consume and unless something really big or interesting comes that pushes them to make their way to cinema halls, it’s more of a wait and watch approach. In the times when even the biggest of movies with stars and superstars are struggling to find a respectable opening at the box office, it’s just not possible to expect a mid-budget female centric film with an espionage theme in a thriller-drama genre to get audiences in hordes on Friday itself.

That’s what has happened with Ulajh where the opening was always expected to be in that 1-1.50 crore zone. The film by itself categorizes into that kind of a zone when audience footfalls are dependent on word of mouth to bring on that Saturday and Sunday audience, instead of relying upon Friday to do the trick. This reflected in the opening day collections which have come to just 1.37 crore and that’s not utterly surprising.

The Janhvi Kapoor starrer is primarily catering to the intelligentsia with an expectation of premium multiplexes at key metros, patronizing it in days to follow. It’s only with their support that the film can work and only if that happens that the numbers can double up on Saturday, which would be the bare minimum requirement. Post that there needs to be a jump in numbers on Sunday as well, so that Monday could be on the same lines as Friday. All of that is going to be quite a task for the film and all eyes are now on how big does Ulajh go today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bad Newz At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 14): Aims To Dethrone Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Article 370 In Global Top Grossers List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News