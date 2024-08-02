Ajay Devgn and Tabu arrived with their timeless romantic tale with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, but the audiences did not turn up in the theaters despite Ajay-Tabu’s pairing being the USP of the film. But it has not even touched the 5 crore mark on its opening day.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Collection Day 1

Ajay Devgn and Tabu created quite a buzz when the film was announced, but it lost its charm after much delay. According to early trends, the romantic drama by Neeraj Pandey has managed to earn only 2 – 2.5 crore on day 1.

Ajay Devgn’s film had an edge at the box office due to its bigger star cast than Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, which was also released on the same day. However, the clash did not seem to affect both films as they earned a negligible number at the box office.

72.4% Lower Than Last Opening

Ajay Devgn & Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is expected to open 72.4% lower than his last film’s opening. While Maidaan, earned 7.25 crore on its opening day, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha would only be restricted to 2 – 2.5 crore range on day 1.

Tabu’s Last Opening

Meanwhile, Tabu‘s last release, Crew, earned 5.1 times higher on its opening day. The heist comedy, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, collected 10.21 crore on day 1.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the official synopsis of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha says, “After 20 years in prison, a man reunites with his lost love, and the truth behind his crimes is revealed.” Shantanu Maheshwari plays the younger Ajay Devgn, while Saiee Manjrekar plays the younger Tabu in the romantic drama.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ulajh Box Office Collection Day 1 VS Janhvi Kapoor’s 1st Opening Day: Earned 480% Higher With Her BO Debut 6 Years Ago – Will She Still Win The Battle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News