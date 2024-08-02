Janhvi Kapoor has arrived again in the theaters with her spy-thriller film Ulajh also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. In the last four years, this would be the fourth time she will be arriving in the theaters after Dhadak, Roohi, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. However, including her OTT releases, this is the 9th film of her career.

Ulajh Box Office Opening

Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller is expected to open in the range of 1 – 1.5 crore only. This might be because of the low buzz of the film. However, a decent word of mouth might push the film to achieve better numbers. This opening is much less than Janhvi’s last release Mr & Mrs Mahi.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer Dharmatic film opened at 6.85 crore. Interestingly, before Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor’s last theatrical release was Roohi, also with Rajkummar Rao, which opened at 3.06 crore. This number is also greater than what is expected from Ulajh.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Debut Film

Janhvi arrived in the theaters for the first time in July 2018 with Dhadak. The entire nation was excited to see Sridevi‘s elder one making her film debut with Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishan Khatter. People even inclined towards the film further after Sridevi passed away before the film could be released in the theaters.

Ulajh Box Office Collection Day 1 VS Janhvi Kapoor’s 1st Opening Day

While Ulajh is expected to earn 1 – 1.5 crore at the box office, Janhvi Kapoor‘s debut film Dhadak opened at 8.7 crore at the box office. This is almost 480% higher than what is expected from Ulajh. However, we hope, Janhvi Kapoor’s new spy-thriller makes way for a successful innings at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: August 2024 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & John Abraham Together Will Achieve Only 38% Of Aug 2023 Collections – Predicting Numbers For Next 30 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News