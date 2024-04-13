When Sridevi Wanted To Work With Amar Singh Chamkila But He Refused Her Offer For This Reason

Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Biopic on the late Punjabi Singer Amar Singh Chamkila has been riding the hit wave. Ali’s magical storytelling and Diljit Dosanjh’s genius performance have cemented a special place in people’s hearts. There is a lot of curiosity about Chamkila’s life. It might come as a surprise that yesteryear diva Sridevi once wanted to work with Chamkila, but he rejected her.

With the movie rising to the top of the charts and gaining critical acclaim, there is a lot of intrigue in knowing the real story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his fame. There are so many stories from back in the day, but the one that has caught everyone’s eye is that Chamkila once rejected the chance to work with Sridevi. How do we know this? An old clip of Chamkila’s friend Sawarn Sivia re-surfaced on YouTube, where he opened up about Sridevi’s admiration for Chamkila.

According to the publication, Sawarn stated in the interview that Sridevi saw Chamkila’s performance and requested him to collaborate with her on a project. However, he declined her offer. He reportedly stated, “Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila; she even asked him to be a hero in her film. But he told her he couldn’t speak in Hindi. She offered to train him in a month, but he said he would lose ₹10 lakh in that time. Sridevi then agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but that couldn’t happen.”

Known as the ‘Elvis Of Punjab, ’ Chamkila was well-known for writing and singing controversial songs. He would perform in the state alongside his wife, Amarjot. Unfortunately, in 1988, when they were on their way to Mehsampur, Punjab, to perform, the two were shot and killed.

Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Koimoi’s Review of Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila

Overall, Amar Singh Chamkila is one of Imtiaz Ali’s best movies. It helps you understand art and the artist and how it’s the people who have the power to make or break someone. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra treat us with one of their career-best performances. The movie leaves a wonderful impact on you. It leaves you with a lingering question—why do some of the best, innovative, and distinctive artists have to pay the price because of society’s hypocrisy?

