Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his next film, Ruslaan. However, the actor is nostalgic about his financial dependence on his father and how his honesty with brother-in-law Salmaan Khan impressed him. Aayush recently opened up about his first meeting with Superstar Salman Khan while dating his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma. He also revealed that in his first meeting with the star, he told Aayush that he didn’t know how to act and would need training.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush have been married for ten years. They are parents to a boy, Ahil, and a daughter, Ayat. The Loveyatri actor spoke about meeting Salman Khan the first time he was dating Arpita and how that exchange got him his approval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

In a chat with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa for their YouTube show, Ayush opened up about his dating relationship with Arpita. He recalled that one night, after a few months of dating, she invited him up for a movie and dinner while dropping Arpita off at night. Sharma was hesitant but then relaxed later. Aayush narrated that Salman had entered the room around 1 a.m. how, and he froze.

He said, “He entered the house, and she and I stood behind him. And all I could think of was Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. He turned around, and I immediately introduced myself, ‘Hi sir, I am Aayush Sharma. ‘And he said, ‘I am Salman Khan.’ And after this, I left.”

Aayush then mentioned that he got a call from Arpita, telling him that Salman wanted to meet him. When the Dabbang star questioned about his life, Aayush revealed that he aspired to be an actor. Salman responded, “You don’t know how to act.” I wondered how he knew. He said you’ll need the proper training to be an actor”. He then recalled the incident that left Salman impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

The Antim actor said, “Salman asked me about my earnings. I said I make nothing. My father sends me money, and I am living off of that. I said, yes, there is money in the house, but I don’t earn. He looked at Arpita and said, ‘This guy is too honest.’ He immediately said, ‘I like this boy, shaadi pakki” he recalled. Aayush’s honesty was the best policy to impress Salman Khan.

The two have since worked together in the movie Antim, where Aayush received good reviews for his performance. He next stars in the movie Ruslaan, an action film directed by Karan Lalit Butani and produced by K. K. Radhamohan.

Stay tuned To Koimoi for the latest updates!

Must Read: In An Attempt To Defraud Akshay Kumar’s Production House, 29-Year-Old Fake Casting Agent Gets Arrested!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News